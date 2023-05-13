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TVS Radeon vs TVS Victor

In 2026 TVS Radeon or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Radeon vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Radeon Victor
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 55,100₹ 57,877
Mileage73.68 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc109 cc
Power8.19 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Radeon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L8 L
Length
2025 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1260 mm
Height
1080 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg112 kg
Width
705 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Singel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS4
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic oil dampedTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Pillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip Tyres3v Eco Thrust
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesNo
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,53657,877
Ex-Showroom Price
55,10057,877
RTO
3,3060
Insurance
6,1300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3871,244

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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