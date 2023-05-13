In 2026 TVS Radeon or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Radeon vs Victor Comparison