In 2026 Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Street twin
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS