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HomeCompare BikesSpeed Twin [2021-2024] vs Street Twin

Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Speed twin [2021-2024] Street twin
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 9.46 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1200 cc900 cc
Power100 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Frame
Tubular steel, with steel cradles-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Width
778 mm
Length
2099 mm
Height
1097 mm
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Saddle Height
809 mm
Wheelbase
1413 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Top Speed
-154.55 kmph
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Displacement
1200 cc900 cc
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 4250rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
No of Cylinders
22
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Bore
97.6 mm84.6 mm
Stroke
80 mm80 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:111.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
100 PS @ 7250rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer BikesSports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Front Suspension
Ø 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travelKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Rear Suspension
Twin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travelKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Features
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Charging Point
Yes-
Gradeability
22.3°-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Engine Immobilizer
YesYes
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Traction Control
YesYes
Seat Type
Single-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Low Oil Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,32,9628,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
11,09,0007,95,000
RTO
88,72063,600
Insurance
35,24226,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,50119,017

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC has been listed in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.99 lakh with production limited to 750 motorcycles worldwide.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC listed in India at 20.99 lakh, limited to 750 units globally
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The 2025 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS arrive with new cycle parts for better handling dynamics and overall enhanced performance
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Latest Videos

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Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
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