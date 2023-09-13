In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours.
The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
