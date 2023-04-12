In 2026 Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 R [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The K300 R [2022-2025] mileage is around 32 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
K300 R [2022-2025] vs RC 390 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K300 r [2022-2025]
|Rc 390
|Brand
|Keeway
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32 kmpl
|25.89 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292.4 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|27.88 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS