In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 engine makes power and torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Z900 vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z900
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.83 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|948 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|125 PS PS
|65 PS PS