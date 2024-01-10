In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 66 PS @ 8500 rpm & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Versys 650 in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 28.0 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less