Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKLX 140 vs V302C

Kawasaki KLX 140 vs Keeway V302C

In 2023 Kawasaki KLX 140 or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
KLX 140
Kawasaki KLX 140
STD
₹4.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V302C
Keeway V302C
Glossy Grey
₹3.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
54.4 mm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Displacement
144 cc298 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke SingleTwin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,52,2244,35,351
Ex-Showroom Price
4,06,6003,89,000
RTO
32,52831,120
Insurance
13,09615,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,7209,357

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
    2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins
    15 Sept 2022
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    Kawasaki will reveal the new 2021 lineup in November.
    Kawasaki teases an armada of new 2021 models ahead of November reveal
    3 Oct 2020
    The new KLX450R arrives in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) just like its predecessor.
    2022 Kawasaki KLX450R launched in India
    18 Dec 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     