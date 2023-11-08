Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Skyline vs KTM 200 Duke

In 2024 Joy e-bike Skyline or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.97 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0002,24,416
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,96,685
RTO
015,734
Insurance
011,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9224,823

