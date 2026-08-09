In 2026 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Hurricane vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hurricane
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.75 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-