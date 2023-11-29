In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at Rs 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less