In 2026 Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Grazia
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 76,401
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.25 PS PS