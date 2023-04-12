In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda CD 110 Dream or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at Rs 49,336 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price). CD 110 Dream engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less