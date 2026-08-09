Nyx vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Jmt classic city [2022-2024] Brand Hero Electric Jitendra Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 69,149 Range 130 km/charge 60-70 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 1.24 kWh Charging Time - 4-4.5 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.