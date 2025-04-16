In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS