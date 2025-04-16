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Hero Super Splendor vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 80,848₹ 77,200
Mileage60 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc125 cc
Power10.87 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Length
2042 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1280 mm
Height
1102 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg98 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm780 mm
Width
740 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Fork
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail TechnologySmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Display-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58189,391
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84877,200
RTO
6,4676,176
Insurance
6,2666,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0111,921

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