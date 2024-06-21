HT Auto
In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Ryder SuperMax vs One Plus Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryder supermax One plus pro
BrandGemopaiGT Force
Price₹ 79,999₹ 76,555
Range100 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
1600 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Ground Clearance
160 mm210 mm
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg80 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years5 years or 60,000 kilometers
Battery Capacity
36 Ah2.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,89376,555
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99976,555
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8031,645

