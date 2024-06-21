Ryder SuperMax vs One Plus Pro Comparison

In 2024 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ryder SuperMax up to 100 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.