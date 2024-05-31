In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Road Glide [2024] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Road Glide [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Road glide [2024]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|₹ 41.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.2 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1103 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|208 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS