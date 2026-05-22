In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Street triple
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS