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Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler desert sled Street triple
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 9.93 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc765 cc
Power72.8 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
ABS BS6
₹9.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15 L
Length
2200 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1402 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg189 kg
Dry Weight
193 kg-
Height
1213 mm1047 mm
Saddle Height
840-860 mm826 mm
Width
940 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-3.00 x 19 inch Rear :-4.50 x 17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19,Rear :-170/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
803 cc765 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
88 mm78 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarmShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
46 mm fully adjustable usd forksShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ducati Multimedia SystemRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,15,08312,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,00010,86,300
RTO
87,12086,904
Insurance
30,79634,886
Accessories Charges
8,1670
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11625,966

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