Ducati Diavel 1260 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.