In 2026 BGauss B8 or Seeka SFlash250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs SFlash250 Comparison