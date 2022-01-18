Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price and specifications comparison

While Yezdi Adventure comes with an elegant design, KTM 250 Adventure looks more aggressive and lively.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 10:52 AM
Yezdi Adventure and KTM 250 Adventure come positioned in the sub-350cc segment.

Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends has brought back the retro Yezdi motorcycles in India after a 26-year gap. The iconic Czech motorcycle brand has renewed its charm in India with the introduction of three fresh purpose-built models - Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Roadster.

(Also Read: Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and specifications comparison)

Yezdi Adventure, the adventure tourer is set to challenge some tough rivals such as Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure. While the KTM 250 Adventure comes with a premium look and feels that embodies new-age motorcycle riding philosophy, the Yezdi Adventure blends retro styling with modern elements. Both the Yezdi Adventure and KTM 250 Adventure have their respective appeal to the riders.

(Also Read: Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Price and specification comparison)

While the Yezdi Adventure has been designed to impress the riders with its elegance, the KTM 250 Adventure looks more aggressive and lively.

Here is a comparison based on the price and specifications of these two adventure tourers.

MotorcycleYezdi AdventureKTM 250 Adventure
Price (ex-showroom) 198,142 235,000

Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price

Yezdi Adventure comes priced at 198,142 (ex-showroom). The KTM 250 Adventure on the other hand is priced at 235,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Colours

Yezdi Adventure is available in three different colour options - Slick Silver, Mambo Black and Ranger Camo. KTM 250 Adventure on the other hand comes available in two different colour options - KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue.

Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Engine and specifications

Yezdi Adventure motorcycle gets power from a 334cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that is clubbed with a six-speed gearbox. This same engine works in the other two models Yezdi has launched - Scrambler and Roadster. This engine is good to churn out 30.2 PS of peak power and 29.9 Nm of maximum torque.

 Yezdi AdventureKTM 250 Adventure
Engine334 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke
TransmissionSix-speedSix-speed
Maximum power30.2 PS30 PS
Maximum torque29.9 Nm24 Nm

KTM 250 Adventure on the other hand gets power from a 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission. This engine belts out 30 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque.

Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Brake and suspension

Yezdi Adventure weighs 188 kg and the motorcycle runs on 21-inch front and 17-inch cast alloy rear wheels. This adventure tourer gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. For suspension duty, it gets a telescopic fork and coil spring at the front and mono-shock absorbers with coil spring and linkage mechanism at the rear.

The Yezdi motorcycle has a 15.5-litre capacity fuel tank and it has a wheelbase of 220 mm and 815 mm of seat height. Also, Yezdi Adventure has a wheelbase of 1,456 mm.

KTM 250 Adventure runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. The 177 kg weighing motorcycle gets 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc brake along with ABS. It gets 200 mm of ground clearance, 1,430 mm of wheelbase and 855 mm of seat height. This motorcycle comes with a 14.5-litre capacity fuel tank that ensures a long range without refuelling.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Yezdi Motorcycle Yezdi Adventure KTM KTM India KTM 250 Adventure Adventure motorcycle
