Now, you can visit Zanskar valley on your KTM Adventure motorcycle: Know how

KTM has announced season 3 of the great Ladakh Adventure tour
It will be hosted between August 12th and 22nd 2023
The riders will be exploring the Zanskar Valley
The riders will reach an altitude of as high as 14,000 feet
The registrations for the tour are open
The route will be Manali - Jispa - Leh - Kargil - Padum and back to Jispa before concluding in Manali.
Riders will conquer legendary routes like the Gata Loops, breathtaking More Plains, serene Pangong TSO, and mystical realms of Zanskar and Shinku La.
The KTM Adventure Tour to Ladakh is priced at Rs. 45,000
This price gets you all permits, adventure insurance up to Rs. 5 Lakh for the entire expedition, accommodation, meals and support staff
Customers can book the tour by visiting KTM's website