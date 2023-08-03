Now, you can visit Zanskar valley on your KTM Adventure motorcycle: Know how

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 03, 2023

KTM has announced season 3 of the great Ladakh Adventure tour 

It will be hosted between August 12th and 22nd 2023

The riders will be exploring the Zanskar Valley

The riders will reach an altitude of as high as 14,000 feet

The registrations for the tour are open

The route will be  Manali - Jispa - Leh - Kargil - Padum and back to Jispa before concluding in Manali. 

Riders will conquer legendary routes like the Gata Loops, breathtaking More Plains, serene Pangong TSO, and mystical realms of Zanskar and Shinku La.

The KTM Adventure Tour to Ladakh is priced at Rs. 45,000

This price gets you all permits, adventure insurance up to Rs. 5 Lakh for the entire expedition, accommodation, meals and support staff

Customers can book the tour by visiting KTM's website
