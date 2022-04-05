HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Yzf R15 V4 Receives Third Price Hike Since Launch

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 receives third price hike since launch

Yamaha has marginally increased pricing of all the variants of the R15 expect for the Monster Energy MotoGP edition.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 07:43 PM
The Yamaha R15 has entered a new generation change with the latest update. 
The Yamaha R15 has entered a new generation change with the latest update. 
The Yamaha R15 has entered a new generation change with the latest update. 
The Yamaha R15 has entered a new generation change with the latest update. 

Yamaha Motor India has hiked pricing of its much popular YZF-R15 V4 sport bike in the country. This comes out as the third price increment for the model since its launch in the country a year back. The company has marginally increased pricing of all the variants of the model expect for the Monster Energy MotoGP edition. All the said trims have become expensive by around 1,500 and the base pricing for the model now starts from 1,76,300. 

(Also Read: Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3
155 cc
₹ 1.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar F250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar F250
249.07 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 1.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 125 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 125 Duke
124.7 cc
₹ 1.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200
199.5 cc
₹ 1.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Dominar 250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 250
248.77 cc
₹ 1.54 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm Rc 125 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 125
124.7 cc
₹ 1.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Here's the detailed variant wise price list of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 sport bike:

Metallic Red: 1,76,300

Dark Knight: 1,77,300

Racing Blue: 1,81,300

MotoGP edition (M): 1,82,800

Metallic Grey (M): 1,86,300

The latest price list has become effect from April 1st. Previously, pricing of the model was hiked in January this year when all the variants of the bike became expensive by 2,000. Save for the latest price hike announcement nothing else has changed on the motorcycle. 

The bike still continues to source power from the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation technology. The engine has been rated to churn out 18.1bhp of maximum power backed up with 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed transmission and a quick shifter which is offered  as standard on the top-spec M trim. Apart from that, it gets several  other first-in-class features such as an assist and slipper clutch, a traction control system.

(Also Read: KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover)

While there are no direct rivals to the R15 in the Indian market as of yet, it locks horns with bikes such as the KTM RC200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF. 

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 07:43 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Motor India Yamaha India R15 Yamaha R15 Yamaha R15 price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city