Yamaha YZF R15-based new Aerox 155 scooter breaks cover in Indonesia

Yamaha has introduced the new 2020 Aerox 155 scooter in Indonesia. It has basically spawned out of the YZF R15 V3 fully-faired motorcycle which is also sold in the Indian market.

On the outside, the Aerox scooter looks very sharp and dynamic. It features a wide and sculpted apron which comes with a sleek-looking dual-pod LED headlamp featuring DRLs. Moreover, it also comes with a tiny visor on the handlebar cowl which looks inspired from the unit seen on the Ray ZR 125 scooter. Overall, the scooter looks very sporty and intimidating.

The sporty and modern design on the outside is complemented by a set of number of modern features including a blue-backlit LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity. The scooter has also been given a large sized 25-litre under seat storage space with remote locking system. Moreover, it also gets keyless ignition, hazard light switch and engine kill switch. With the yearly update, the company has also hiked the fuel tank capacity from 4.6-litre to 5.5-litre.

At the heart of the updated scooter sits a 155 cc, single-cylinder engine which features variable valve actuation (VVA), as found on the YZF-R15. The engine has been planted in a different state of tuning. In the scooter this powerplant is responsible for churning out 15.15 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. With the yearly update the overall output has gone down marginally.

In the Indonesian market, the scooter has been priced at IDR 25.5 million which is equivalent to approx. ₹1.29 lakh. As far as its India launch goes, chances are highly unlikely.