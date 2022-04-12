HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha To Launch Biofuel Motorcycles, Adopts Go Slow Strategy For Evs: Report

Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report

Yamaha's biofuel motorcycle project is part of the brand's larger greener product strategy.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2022, 12:17 PM
Yamaha plans to bring biofuel motorcycles in Asian market.
Yamaha plans to bring biofuel motorcycles in Asian market.
Yamaha plans to bring biofuel motorcycles in Asian market.
Yamaha plans to bring biofuel motorcycles in Asian market.

Japan's Yamaha Motor aims to bring synthetic-fuel motorcycles into the Asian market very soon, claims a report by Nikkei Asia. However, despite being ambitious with biofuel driven motorcycles, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is cautious about ramping up its electric two-wheelers in the region, further claims the report.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha yamaha Motorcycle electric motorcycle electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report
Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report
Tesla may get into mining lithium, says CEO Elon Musk
Tesla may get into mining lithium, says CEO Elon Musk
Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know
Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know
Petrol price peaks but so does demand, sales now at 3-year high. Here's why
Petrol price peaks but so does demand, sales now at 3-year high. Here's why
Watch: Rimac Nevera undertakes intensive winter testing ahead of deliveries
Watch: Rimac Nevera undertakes intensive winter testing ahead of deliveries

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city