Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report
Yamaha's biofuel motorcycle project is part of the brand's larger greener product strategy.
Yamaha plans to bring biofuel motorcycles in Asian market.
Japan's Yamaha Motor aims to bring synthetic-fuel motorcycles into the Asian market very soon, claims a report by Nikkei Asia. However, despite being ambitious with biofuel driven motorcycles, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is cautious about ramping up its electric two-wheelers in the region, further claims the report.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 12:17 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS