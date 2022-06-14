Yamaha rolls out visual ‘Sport Pack’ updated YZF-R125

Yamaha has made its YZF R125 sportier by introducing a new ‘Sport Pack’ for its entry-level sport bike. While the bike doesn't retail in the Indian market since it is deemed ‘too expensive’ as per entry-bike standards, it is sold in a majority of European countries and is also quite a popular offering against the KTM RC 125.

With the introduction of the new Sport Pack, the bike has received several aesthetic updates. The pack includes a range of accessories such as new stickers on the wheels, a tank pad with an artificial carbon-fibre finish, new turn indicators and number plate holder, and several blacked-out elements for a sportier look. In addition, the pack also includes a new and sportier front windscreen which is likely to be more aerodynamic for a faster top speed.

(Also Read: Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy Moto GP Edition launched in India)

At the heart of the R125 sits a 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit delivers 14.5bhp of power and 11.5Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is a six-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch.

The equipment on the bike remains unchanged. It continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels on either end. At the front, it comes suspended on 41mm inverted forks, while a monoshock can be seen doing duties at the rear. For braking, the bike uses a 292mm front disc and a 220mm disc at the rear.

The newly introduced Sport Pack will go on sale in the European markets this summer. However, this pack, or the bike, is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon. In India, the company retails the YZF-R15 which is a bread and butter offering for the company in the country. Updates on the lines of this Sport Pack might also be introduced for Yamaha R15 this festive season.

First Published Date: