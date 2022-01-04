Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Yamaha R15 V4 receives second price hike since launch
1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 04:58 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The base price for the new Yamaha R15 V4 motorcycle now starts at 1,72,800 (ex-showroom).

  • Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new R15 V4.

Yamaha Motor India has once again revised prices for its new YZF-R15 V4 motorcycle in the country. It comes out as the third price hike announcement for the sports bike since its launch in September 2021.

The new-gen R15 V4 was initially launched in the country at a base price tag of 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom), the pricing was hiked by 3,000 in November 2021, and now the bike has again become costlier by 2,000.

The base price for the new motorcycle now starts at 1,72,800 (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Best two-wheelers tested in 2021: From Suzuki Hayabusa to Yamaha Aerox 155)

Here is the detailed updated price list of the new motorcycle:

Metallic Red: 1,72,800

Dark Knight: 1,73,800

Racing Blue: 1,77,800

R15 M Grey: 1,82,800

R15 MotoGP: 1,82,800

Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new motorcycle. It continues to feature the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. This engine has been rated to produce 18.1bhp of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The new-gen YZF-R15 has been offered with some very high-spec equipment. The motorcycle gets the first-in-class features like traction control and quick shifter (optional). Moreover, there is also an assist and slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS. The hardware package on the sports bike includes premium up side-down forks, an aluminium swingarm, and a delta box frame.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha MT-10 makes official debut: Key updates explained)

The company has also announced the launch of the more affordable version of the R15 V4, called R15 V4S. (More details here)

 

  • First Published Date : 04 Jan 2022, 04:58 PM IST

