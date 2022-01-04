Yamaha R15 V4 receives second price hike since launch

Yamaha Motor India has once again revised prices for its new YZF-R15 V4 motorcycle in the country. It comes out as the third price hike announcement for the sports bike since its launch in September 2021.

The new-gen R15 V4 was initially launched in the country at a base price tag of ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom), the pricing was hiked by ₹3,000 in November 2021, and now the bike has again become costlier by ₹2,000.

Similar Bikes

The base price for the new motorcycle now starts at ₹1,72,800 (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Best two-wheelers tested in 2021: From Suzuki Hayabusa to Yamaha Aerox 155)

Here is the detailed updated price list of the new motorcycle:

Metallic Red: ₹1,72,800

Dark Knight: ₹1,73,800

Racing Blue: ₹1,77,800

R15 M Grey: ₹1,82,800

R15 MotoGP: ₹1,82,800

Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new motorcycle. It continues to feature the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. This engine has been rated to produce 18.1bhp of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The new-gen YZF-R15 has been offered with some very high-spec equipment. The motorcycle gets the first-in-class features like traction control and quick shifter (optional). Moreover, there is also an assist and slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS. The hardware package on the sports bike includes premium up side-down forks, an aluminium swingarm, and a delta box frame.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha MT-10 makes official debut: Key updates explained)

The company has also announced the launch of the more affordable version of the R15 V4, called R15 V4S. (More details here)