Yamaha bikes now a click away with virtual store launched in India

The Yamaha bike you have been eyeing for some time now only need a few clicks before it gets parked at your doorstep with the two-wheeler company on Thursday launching its virtual store in a bid to boost sales. Yamaha joins a long list of OEMs to have now taken the digital route in current times of Covid-19 and the social-distancing norms it has necessiated.

In a press statement, Yamaha informed that it understands how and why prospective customers may be preferring to remain indoors but even then, their need for a new two-wheeler should not be delayed owing to a fear psychosis related to stepping inside a showroom. Therefore, the virtual store, it says, provides the ideal, convenient and safe option to make purchases. The website comes backed with features such as 360-degree product view, specifications' comparisons and a buyer's guide.

Yamaha says that over 300 dealerships across the country will be covered by the online sales platform by the end of this year and these will help in providing support to customers by offering contactless delivery. Customers can also use the digital platform to request for home delivery.

Yamaha's entire range of bikes and two-wheelers are covered on its digital platform, apart from apparels and accessories which would be made available soon. "Digital is future and our new website with virtual store is ready to offer an enhanced buying experience and personalized customer services," said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India.