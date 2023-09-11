HT Auto
Watch WWE wrestler Khali riding Harley Davidson, make it look like a kid's bike

If there is anyone who can make a Harley Davidson motorcycle look like a small bike, it has to be The Great Khali. The former Indian wrestler was recently seen riding on a Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic motorcycle in Chandigarh. The video also shows he is riding without helmet, which is a traffic offence on Indian roads. The video was shared by the former WWE wrestler on his social media platform. The bike he is riding, which was launched in India earlier this year, comes at a price of 26.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 14:29 PM
Former WWE wrestler The Great Khali shared a video of him riding a Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic motorcycle recently. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@thegreatkhali)
The video, shared on Khali's official Instagram account shows him riding the massive motorcycle with ease. His sheer size makes the motorcycle look like a kid's bike. The Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic is not a small bike by any means. It stands 1048 mm in height, 2405 mm in length and 955 mm in width. The seat height of the Harley bike is almost 700 mm and weighs 347 kgs. The wheelbase of the Heritage Softail Classic is 1635 mm, comes with a set of 16-inch alloy wheels and has ground clearance of 131 mm.

The Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic is powered by a giant 1,690 cc V-twin engine, bigger than some of the SUVs sold in India. Mated to a six-speed transmission unit, the engine is capable of churning out 65 bhp of power and 124 Nm of peak torque. Harley claims the bike can offer fuel efficiency of up to 18 kmpl.

Due to its massive size the suspension setup includes a 49 mm telescopic steel laced front forks and rear monoshock with hydraulic preload adjustability. Bring this bike to a stop also requires huge braking power. The motorcycle is offered with 292 mm disc brakes with 4 piston callipers at the front and 2 piston callipers at the rear.

Harley Davidson offers this motorcycle in seven different colour options which include blue, red, white, yellow, matte black, dark blue and metallic black. The motorcycle rivals the likes of Triumph Thunderbird and Ducati xDiavel in the luxury touring bike segment.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2023, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: xDiavel Triumph Ducati Harley Davidson

