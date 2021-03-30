TVS Star City Plus receives new Pearl Blue-Silver colour option

TVS Motor Company has launched the Star City Plus commuter bike in the new Pearl Blue-Silver color option. The new colour scheme has been introduced in both drum and disc variants of the commuter motorcycle. The drum variant of Star City Plus ES variant has been priced at ₹65,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the disc variant has been priced at ₹68,465 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The dual-tone pattern has been given throughout the body panels of the commuter bike. The finish is visible on its headlight cowl, fuel tank, as well as side and rear panels. The front fender and the pillion grab rail feature a blue finish.

Save for the paint scheme changes, there is no other update on the bike. It continues to draw power from a 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine that's known to deliver 8.08bhp of maximum power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 4,500rpm. The transmission option includes a 4-speed manual gearbox.

TVS Star City Plus comes with ET-Fi Technology which is claimed to deliver a 15% higher mileage and has been equipped with LED Headlamp and USB Mobile charger.

TVS has also recently launched the new Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle in the country which has been priced at ₹ ₹1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). With the latest update, the overall output from the engine has been increased. Its 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine now delivers 17.63 PS of maximum power at 9250 rpm and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. (More details here)