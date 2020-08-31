TVS Scooty Pep Plus receives a price hike once again

TVS Motor Company has increased pricing of the Scooty Pep Plus in the Indian market. The scooter has become dearer by ₹600. This is the second price hike since its launch in April. Previously, the scooter received a hike of ₹800 in the month of June.

The entry-level scooter now starts at ₹53,154* as against the previous price tag of ₹52,554*. TVS has hiked the pricing of all three variants (Standard, Babelicious and Matte Edition) by the same amount. Save for the price revision, there is no other change on the two-wheeler.

The only change between the variants is seen in the form of different colour options. The Standard trim is available with four colour shades - Revving Red, Glittery Gold, Frosted Black and Nero Blue. The second in the list is Babelicious trim which is featured in a single Princess Pink colour option only. The Matte Edition Scooty Pep Plus is available for purchase in two choices - Aqua Matte and Coral Matte.

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus runs on a BS 6-compliant 87.8 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. This engine generates 5 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and this power is backed up by 5.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine features a CVT gearbox with torque sensor.

The pint-sized scooter comes with features such as mobile charger and side stand alarm. The seat height on the Scooty Pep Plus BS 6 is measured at 768 mm. The braking kit of the scooter includes 110 mm drum brakes at both the ends.

The Scooty Pep Plus is one of the oldest scooters to be sold in the Indian market. The company also celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this.

*ex-showroom, Delhi