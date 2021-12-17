Top upcoming premium bikes to launch in 2022

Top upcoming premium bikes to launch in 20221 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2021, 11:18 AM IST
Royal Enfield is likely to introduce an array of new models in India next year such as Hunter 350, Scram 411 and Shotgun 650.
- TVS Motor Company may also launch its first cruiser in India next year.
The year 2022 will witness some major launches from bike makers such as Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp and more. Here's a quick list of all the upcoming premium bikes and scooters that will go on sale in the Indian market next year.
- Royal Enfield Scram 411: The Chennai-based bikemaker is gearing up to launch its new and more affordable version of the popular Himalayan ADV in India.
The bike will be launched in February 2022 as a more road-oriented model than the Himalayan.
- KTM RC 390 (new-gen): Bajaj Auto will launch the new generation of RC 390 sport bikes in India next year. The launch is slated to take place in the first quarter of 2022. The new RC 390 will also come out to be slightly more expensive than the outgoing model.
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350: After the Scram 411, the Chennai-based automaker will announce the launch of the Hunter 350 by mid-2022. It will come out to be based on the Meteor 350 and will use the same engine, platform too.
- TVS Zeppelin cruiser: While there is no official confirmation of the same, but the Hosur-based automaker is expected to roll out its first cruiser by mid-2022. It is likely to be the production-spec version of the Zeppelin cruiser which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.
- Royal Enfield Shotgun (SG 650): Only recently the company showcased the SG 650 prototype at EICMA last month. Expect the production-spec version of the same model to be launched in India by the festive season 2022. It will come based on the same 650 cc platform as the currently present 650 Twins by RE.