Suzuki V-Strom SX vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, Specs, features compared

The new Suzuki V-Strom SX rivals the likes of other similar ranged adventure models such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS and the KTM 250 Adventure.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2022, 11:21 AM
Suzuki Motorcycle India recently announced the launch of the new V-Strom SX 250 in the market. The new two-wheeler uses the same engine and platform as the popular Gixxer 250 range, but sports a range of fresh equipment which certifies it as an adventure touring model. It rivals the likes of other similar ranged adventure models such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS and the KTM 250 Adventure. In the report below we compare it against the Himalayan to see how both fare against each other in terms of technical specifications. 

Engine:

While the Suzuki V-Strom comes with a single-cylinder, 249 cc engine, the Himalayan gets a bigger displacement 411 cc single-cylinder engine. Output from the V-Strom is recorded at 26.5 bhp and 22.2 Nm, while the Himalayan delivers 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The latter clearly has an over the V-Strom in terms of engine output. However, while the Himalayan only gets a 5-speed transmission, the V-Strom features a 6-speed transmission. 

Dimensions, features and weight:

The Suzuki V-Strom has a fairly high seat height of 835 mm, while the Himalayan gets a much lenient 800 mm of seat height, making it easier to hop on the Himalayan. In terms of ground clearance, the V-Strom has a 205 mm clearance, while the Himalayan has a bigger 220 mm clearance, giving the latter an edge when it comes to off-road riding. 

The Himalayan, however, weighs more at 199 kg (kerb), while the V-Strom weighs only 167 kg, making it easier to ride around. 

In terms of features, the V-Strom gets a fully digital instrument console again carried over from the Gixxer series. This screen can also be paired with smartphone via Bluetooth, similarly, the Himalayan also gets a bluetooth enabled semi-digital console which gets company's patent Tripper navigation system. 

Price:

The V-Strom SX costs 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Himalayan costs higher in the range of 2.14 lakh to 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2022, 11:17 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki V-Strom V-Strom SX Suzuki V-Strom 250 V-Strom SX vs Himalayan Suzuki V-STrom vs Royal Enfield Himalayan
