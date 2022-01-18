Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter arrives in dealerships, deliveries to start soon

Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter has started arriving at the dealerships in India and customer deliveries are also expected to start very soon.Avenis 125 by Suzuki is a rival to the TVS NTorq 125 sporty scooter.

After the launch in late 2021, Suzuki Motorcycle India has finally started dispatching the Avenis 125 sporty scooter to dealerships throughout the country. The scooter has started arriving at the dealerships in India and customer deliveries are also expected to start very soon.

Suzuki Avenis went on sale in the country starting from ₹ ₹86,700 up to ₹87,000 (ex-showroom).

At this price, it comes out as a direct rival to the likes of other sporty scooters in India including the TVS NTorq 125.

At the heart of the scooter sits a new 125cc engine with FI technology. This engine has been rated to deliver a maximum power of 8.7 PS at 6,750rpm, backed with a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm. As per the official claims, the scooter gets high power and low kerb mass gives which aids in sporty riding. For the record, the scooter weighs just 106 kg.

The scooter also gets a bunch of new features such as the company’s patent SEP Technology along with Suzuki Ride Connect feature. In addition to that, there is also a fully digital instrument cockpit with Bluetooth. It allows the user to pair the scooter with a smartphone and unlock many connected features. The same was also launched in Suzuki's other scooters such as Access 124 and Burgman Street.

The new Suzuki Aveni 125 has been made available in a range of new colour options including Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey / Metallic Lush Green, Pearl Blaze Orange / Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Black / Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Mirage White / Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, and the more premium Metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition).

