Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin 225: Prices, specs and features compared

The Hunter 350 and the Ronin 225 have been recently launched in the Indian market. Hunter is powered by a 350 cc engine whereas the Ronin gets a 225 cc engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 19:46 PM
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the most affordable motorcycle in manufacturer's line-up.
Royal Enfield's Hunter seems like a big hit in the Indian market. It has clocked a sales figure that is quite close to the Classic 350 which has been the best-selling motorcycle for the Chennai-based manufacturer. The immediate rival to the Hunter 350 is the TVS Ronin 225 which has also been launched recently. Both are priced very closely and here is a comparison between both the motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin 225: Design

Royal Enfield designed the Hunter 350 as a small roadster. The circular halogen headlamp, LED tail lamp, turn indicators and instrument cluster are circular in shape. The fuel tank has a teardrop shape and because of the fat rear tyre, the Huter 350 looks very sporty.

The Ronin 225's design is a bit confusing. It has got inspirations from scramblers, cruisers and neo-retro motorcycles. It has a circular headlamp, off-set instrument cluster, slim LED tail lamp strip, a ribbed seat and a muscular-looking fuel tank. This does not mean that Ronin is a bad-looking motorcycle, it does have got a premium appeal to it.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin 225: Specs

The Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform so it gets the same 349 cc engine that is air-oil cooled. It produces 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. Because of the long-stroke nature of the engine and the tuning of the engine, most of the torque is produced in the low and mid-range of the rev band and there is always some power in reserve. The engine stays smooth for the most part and only at the top-end, there are some vibrations.

The Ronin gets a 225.9 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.4 bhp and 19.93 Nm of peak torque. The engine pulls cleanly towards its redline. Having said that, there are quite a bit of vibrations that are felt on the handlebar when the engine crosses the mid-range.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin 225: Comfort and handling

The clutch on the Royal Enfield is significantly heavier than the Ronin 225. The seat on the Hunter 350 is also slightly on the firmer side so on long journeys, the rider's backside might start to ache. The front suspension is very well damped but the rear suspension does have an aggressive rebound because of which some jolts are transferred to the rider.

The Ronin's clutch is feather light so the rider would not get tired while riding in city traffic. The cruiser-like riding triangle means that the rider does not get tired on long journeys. The suspension is also very absorbent and only the sharpest of bumps are transferred to the rider.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin 225: Features

In terms of features, the Ronin is clearly ahead of the Hunter 350. It comes with a slip and assist clutch, hazard lights, Glide through technology, Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, silent starter and LED lighting all around.

The Hunter 350 gets a digital instrument cluster, LED tail lamp and hazard lights. Royal Enfield is offering Tripper Navigation as a genuine accessory.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin 225: Price

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced between 1.5 lakh to 1.66 lakh. TVS Ronin is priced between 1.49 lakh and 1.71 lakh. All the prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 19:46 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 TVS Ronin 225
