QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors

The new QJ Motor SRK 400 has been priced at EUR 5,800 (approximately 4.67 lakh) in the European market. It competes against the bikes such as the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 07:30 PM
QJ Motor SRK 400 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R motorcycle.
QJ Motor, the parent brand of Benelli, has rolled out the new SRK 400 naked street motorcycle as a direct rival to the popular KTM 390 Duke motorcycle. QJ Motor's latest offering has been introduced as a model for the European market. 

In terms of looks, the SRK 400 features a fairly sharp and aggressive exterior profile. It gets a split headlight setup that makes it look premium and contributes to an edgy look. The split headlamps are being flanked with LED turn indicators. The model also boasts a green dipped frame for a contrast look that is synced with a satin grey paint scheme. Other key design elements of the model include a rear tyre hugger that gives it a raw look. Also, it features a stubby underbelly exhaust. 

(Also Read: KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover)

At the heart of the bike sits a 400cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor that kicks out close to 41 bhp of maximum power, backed up with 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a six-speed transmission. The bike weighs 186 kg which makes it slightly heavier when compared to other bikes in the segment. 

The motorcycle comes suspended on USD front forks and an offset monoshock placed at the rear side. For braking duties, the bike uses dual disc units at the front and a single rear disc for the rear wheel. The bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels which come shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres.

The new QJ Motor SRK 400 has been priced at EUR 5,800 (approximately 4.67 lakh) in the European market. However, prospects of it being launched in India anytime soon aren't exactly bright. 

It comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R motorcycle. 

 

 

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 07:25 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM Duke KTM 200 Duke KTM 390 Duke QJ Motor QJ Motor SRK SRK 400
