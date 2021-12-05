Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters ready for delivery from this date

After waiting for nearly four months, Ola Electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro are finally going to hit the Indian roads this month. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Ola Electric, has confirmed the date from when the EV startup is going to start the delivery of the much-anticipated electric two-wheelers to the customers.

Bhavish Aggarwal shared the update on social media platform Twitter late on Saturday, confirming that Ola Electric will stick to the date it had committed earlier. He wrote, “Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec."

Ola Electric had earlier announced that the first batch of deliveries will take place between October 25 and November 25. However, the company had reportedly sent out a mail to the customers who have booked a unit of the e-scooter, stating that the delay in deliveries is unavoidable.

Ola Electric had apologised to the customers in the mail and assured that production is being ramped up to deliver scooters to customers at the earliest. The deliveries were later re-scheduled between December 15 and December 30. Bhavish Aggarwal thanked the customers for waiting patiently for the delivery to start.