Ola Electric customises nine S1 Pro e-scooters for Netherlands Embassy in India

Speaking about the special order, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of The Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025." He also said that these custom electric scooters come as a testament to our advanced design and manufacturing process.

Marten van den Berg, Ambassador from The Netherlands Embassy, said, “We are excited to purchase these custom-designed Ola S1 Pro scooters. They are beautifully designed and customised to the Dutch Oranje colour with the Netherlands logo."

Berg also said that the embassy has chosen the Ola S1 as an important part of its commitment towards reducing emissions which is essential not only for the environment but also to achieve the SGDs. "It is critically important to go electric to address climate change in an urban environment. I look forward to the delivery of the vehicles so that we can replace our existing scooters in our office with Ola S1 Pro electric scooters," Berg added.