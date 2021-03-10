Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the new Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black Edition bikes. These are limited to just 1,000 units each and will feature a certificate of authenticity with a specific VIN number.

As the name suggests, the Triumph Rocket 3 R Black features an all-blacked out theme on the outside, and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black gets a distinctive three-shades paint scheme.

Both the bikes use the same massive 2,500 cc triple engine which delivers a ground-shaking 221Nm of peak torque. The torque is experienced at 4,000 rpm and the maximum power figure of 167 PS has been recorded at 6,000 rpm. The engine propels the Rocket 3 R across the 0-60 mph sprint line in just 2.72 seconds.

The powertrain on the limited-edition bikes also comes painted in black and carries a dark theme in line with the overall appeal of the bikes. The transmission option includes a high-performance six-speed helical-cut gearbox and a "torque assist' hydraulic clutch.

Both the limited-spec models come built on the same lightweight aluminium frame and also benefit from very high-spec equipment and features such as fully adjustable Showa monoshock RSU with a piggy back reservoir at the rear which complements the upside down Showa 47mm cartridge front forks. The front suspension units are adjustable for both compression and rebound damping.

Some key features on the bikes include:

Standard optimised Cornering ABS and traction control

LED lighting

Hill hold control and cruise control

Four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable)

TFT display pre-enabled for accessory fit My Triumph connectivity system

Keyless ignition and keyless steering lock and USB charging socket as standard

Heated grips (Rocket 3 GT)

While both the bikes - Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black will hit international showrooms soon, their Indian arrival timeline is not confirmed yet.



