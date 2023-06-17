Is Hero MotoCorp working on a maxi scooter? New patent suggests so

Hero MotoCorp recently filed a patent for what appears to be a maxi scooter. The world’s largest two-wheeler maker volumes, Hero has traditionally been operating in the mass market segments but the company is shifting its focus to the premium space, which seems to include motorcycles and scooters. While there’s no official word on the model, the upcoming maxi scooter could be the company’s new flagship offering.

The Hero scooter lineup comprises the Xoom, Pleasure, Maestro Edge and Destini models with 110 cc and 125 cc engines. The upcoming offering will likely be a 125 cc offering taking on the likes of the Aprilia SXR125 and Suzuki Burgman Street 125 in the segment. It’ll be interesting to see if Hero moves up a segment and launches a Yamaha Aerox 155 rival with an engine between 150-160 cc. While traditional maxi scooters get larger displacement engines in developed markets, the segment is largely nascent in the Indian market.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Quick Review: Do the upgrades make a difference?

Going by the patent image, the upcoming Hero maxi scooter will get sporty styling with rather large proportions. This includes a tall apron with twin headlamps and a slender frame with a panel over the floorboard that does rob the scooter of its practicality. That said, this will be a sporty offering going by the large alloy wheels, step-up single seat, telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. The scooter also gets a swingarm-mounted engine.

While it will be bold of Hero to launch a maxi scooter that would cater to several markets worldwide, not every design patented makes it to production. However, with the company’s renewed focus on the premium segment, we’d really like to see this model making it to showrooms. That said, the maxi scooter is still some time away from launch.

Also Watch: Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has several new motorcycles planned for launch. The company launched the Xtreme 160R 4V recently, while the Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be the next big launch from the manufacturer.

First Published Date: