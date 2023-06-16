Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Quick Review: Do the upgrades make a difference?

The Hero Xtreme 160R has received comprehensive upgrades. New suspension, a 4-valve engine, and revised styling, aim to make this sports commuter even better
The new Xtreme 160R 4V's LED headlamp is moved lower and the fuel tank redesigned to look more muscular with new shrouds on either side
The split seats add to the sporty look as well and come with thick cushioning for the rider and pillion. You have the option to opt for a single seat instead
The Xtreme 160R 4V continues to use the same 163 cc single-cylinder motor but the engine gets new internals along with the addition of four valves and oil cooling
4 valves & oil cooling help produce 1.7 bhp and 0.6 Nm more than the Xtreme 160 2V. Performance feels spirited with stronger urgency in low and mid-range
Top-end performance has improved as well with the bike more eager to reach triple-digit speeds than before. The bike feels much calmer now when cruising at 100 kmph
New USD front forks from KYB bring a big update to the suspension setup. The bike feels more planted and engaging than before. It also feels more stable at high speeds
The overall ride quality remains on the soft side and a slightly firmer setup would really make the enthusiasts happy on the Xtreme 160R 4V
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is about 5.5 kg heavier than the 2V model but continues to remain a nimble and agile performer. It’s quick to change directions