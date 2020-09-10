India-bound new Honda Forza 350 to be revealed in Europe on October 14

Honda has recently announced that the new Forza 350 (the updated version of the Forza maxi-scooter) will be revealed for the European market next month. Honda Motorcycles Europe has recently rolled out a teaser video on its official YouTube channel which says that the unveiling will take place on October 14.

Details of the new Forza 350 are already out as the scooter made its maiden appearance in Thailand in July. Also, Honda India has announced in the past it will bring its Forza series and there is a possibility that the Forza 350 will see an official launch in India by mid-2021.

With the new update, the biggest change introduced on the new scooter includes a bigger capacity engine. The displacement has gone up from 279 cc to now 329.6 cc. The new engine makes 29.4 PS and 31.97 Nm of torque. At these output figures, the Forza 350 comes out as the most powerful scooter to be launched in India.

Some of the key electronics features on the scooter includes traction control, electrically adjustable windscreen, and it also gets dual-channel ABS. Moreover, it also benefits from bits like keyless operation, USB charging and semi-digital instrumentation. All of this also makes it the most tech-ladden scooter to have been ever introduced in the Indian market.

For more convenience, the scooter will also feature plenty of underseat storage space which can accommodate two full-face helmets with ease.

For the record, Honda India has already brought in a few units of the Forza 300 to gauge the customer response. What's to be noted is that only a handful of units were imported to India and were sold at an undisclosed price.

The company has also hinted in the past that it is getting ready for a proper launch of the scooter. Expect the pricing to be upwards of ₹3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).