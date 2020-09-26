In Pics: Meet Ather Series1, India's first scooter with translucent body panels 8 Photos . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 12:04 PM IST HT Auto Desk Deliveries of the Ather Series1 scooters will begin by November 2020. 1/8Ather Series 1 will be the first scooter on the Indian roads with translucent panels. 2/8The Series1 edition will have a 6 kW PMSM electric motor which gets its energy from a 2.9 kWh lithium- ion battery, like the standard Ather 450X. 3/8The Ather Series1 has been conceptualized and designed to celebrate the amplified performance of the 450X electric scooter. 4/8The Ather Series1 gets a 7” touchscreen dashboard. 5/8The ATher Series1 gets a read-dipped mono shock at the rear. 6/8The Series1 comes with a high- gloss metallic black body color combined with accents of red. 7/8The Ather Series1 is available only to the customers who pre-ordered the scooter before the national launch of the Ather 450X on January 28th, 2020. 8/8Ather Series1 gets the same set of riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport, and a high-performance 'Warp' mode.