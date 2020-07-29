In Pics: Hero Xtreme 160R: Road Test Review 9 Photos . Updated: 29 Jul 2020, 01:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Hero Xtreme 160R is a completely new bike from the ground up which aims majorly at the enthusiastic and young crowd. 1/9Hero Xtreme 160R comes with telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. It has a soft and comfortable ride quality. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta 2/9Hero Xtreme 160R gets a fully digital inverted LCD console. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta 3/9Hero Xtreme 160R was scheduled for a launch in the early part of 2020, but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta 4/9Hero Xtreme 160R is based on the 1.R concept. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta 5/9The switchgear quality on the Xtreme 160R is decent, and it also gets a hazard button unlike many of its competitors. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta 6/9The Xtreme 160R gets a BS 6-compliant 160 cc air-cooled engine which delivers 15 PS/14 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The clutch action feels fairly light and the powertrain is as smooth and refined as seen on other Hero bikes. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta 7/9The Xtreme 160R acts and feels light thanks to its low kerb-weight of 138.5 kg. Around the corners, expect it not to be as committed as the bigger Xtreme 200R/200S, but it still gets the job done. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta 8/9Hero Xtreme 160R is claimed to have a class-leading acceleration of 0 to 60 km/h in 4.7 seconds. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta 9/9Hero Xtreme 160R has all the right ingredients that make it a strong contender in its segment. Its pricing starts at just under ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta