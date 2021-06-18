In Pics: All-new 2021 Yamaha Fascino breaks cover with digital screen, Bluetooth 5 Photos . Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 01:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk Yamaha Motor India on Friday revealed the new Fascino 125 scooter.Fascino 125 from Yamaha gets a new exterior look and fresh paint schemes.It features a Bluetooth connectivity feature on its digital screen. 1/5With the latest update, the all-new Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter gets a completely new exterior look and fresh paint schemes. It has also gained a new and more efficient engine. 2/5Apart from the revamped exterior staying, the 2021 Fascino 125 gets a range of new features. It gets a digital instrument console, a hybrid technology engine with power assist, disc brakes, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED lighting. 3/5Powering the new Fascino 125 is a refreshed engine with the company's hybrid technology feature. This engine has been rated to develop 8.6bhp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. 4/5The Fascino 125 continues to ride on the same set of telescopic forks upfront, while the rear suspension duties have been managed by a monoshock. 5/5The Fascino 125 is a rival to the Suzuki Access 125, TVS NTorq 125, and the Honda Activa 125.