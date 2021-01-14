After its Indian debut, the Honda H'Ness CB350 is making way to the Japanese market, suggests media reports from the Land of the Rising Sun. Albeit, Honda is yet to send an official confirmation on the same.

The H'Ness CB350 went on sale in India last year and caught the attention of motorcycle enthusiasts in the country. With the CB350, Honda has targeted the Royal Enfield's 350 cc category which also has bikes such as Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. In fact, the latter is the arch-rival of CB350 and also features a similar smartphone connectivity application as well.

(Also Read: HMSI says two-wheeler industry hopeful of growth in Q4 but wary of farmers' stir)

Reports suggest that the H'Ness CB350 is going to cost somewhere around JPY 550,000 to JPY 600,000 in Japan, which is slightly higher than the Indian market price. For the record, in India, it costs in the range of ₹1.86 lakh to ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

There won't be any specific modification done on the Japanese-spec model, and in fact, it will be very similar to the unit sold in the Indian market. There will only be a single variant 'GB350' and needless to say, it might be the 'DLX Pro' variant which is sold in the Indian market with dual-paint theme, twin horn and smartphone connectivity application.

(Also Read: Honda may begin two-wheeler production at Gujarat plant's third line in 3 years)

Since the motorcycle already complies with the BS 6/ Euro 5 emission norms, the engine will also remain unchanged. Powering the H'Ness CB350 is a 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is known to churn out 21 hp of max power at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm.

The equipment kit and cycleparts such as telescopic forks upfront and dual shock absorbers at the rear will also be carried over.