Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price and specs comparison

Honda on Wednesday introduced an all new product in the sub 400 cc category in the form of the H'Ness CB 350. With the new retro classic offering, Honda takes a direct aim at the motorcycles from Royal Enfield, especially the Classic 350 which is among one of the most famous bikes from the Chennai based retro bike maker. Apart from the Classic 350, other bikes which stand in the same segment as the H'Ness CB include Benelli's Imperiale 400 and bikes from Jawa Motorcycles.

While surprisingly Honda hasn't announced pricing of the new retro classic offering, but the company has indicated the pricing will start somewhere from around ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) which is neck to neck against the competition bikes. On the flip side, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts from around ₹1.60 lakh and extends up to ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Classic 350 employs a 346 cc single-cylinder powertrain which delivers 19.1 PS of power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, the H'Ness 350 gets a 348.36 cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine which is known to deliver 20.8 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine has been mounted on a half duplex cradle frame.

The H'Ness CB 350 is a very premium offering featuring a slew of electronics and rider assist features. It is brimmed up to the neck with 'best-in-segment' electronics features such as Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), assist & slipper clutch, advanced digital- analogue speedometer, dual channel ABS, and full LED lighting setup. The Classic 350, on the other hand, only gets Dual channel ABS.

The H'Ness will arrive in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro. And will be sold through Honda's BigWing premium chain of bike dealerships.