Hero Optima HX electric city speed scooter now gets cruise control feature

Hero Electric has introduced the cruise control feature on the Optima HX electric city speed scooter, offering smoother riding experience to customers. All-new Optima model's cruise control feature will reflect in the upgraded speedometer once activated.

The cruise control feature will enable riders to maintain a constant desired speed by pressing the activation button, helping eliminate inconvenience while riding the scooter.

Similar Bikes

Once activated, the Optima HX scooter's speedometer will reflect the cruise symbol and this can be deactivated by braking or twisting the throttle. “Features like cruise control become an integral part of (a) bike… These are small steps in our journey to create connected bikes that are safe, convenient and also pleasure to ride," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

(Also read | Full charge in 15 mins? Hero Electric partners Log9 for fast charging EV battery)

Hero Electric Optima HX is available across the company's dealerships at ₹55,580 onwards (ex-showroom, post revised FAME II subsidy). The scooter comes with a 1200-watt electric motor that sources power from a 51.2V/30Ah portable battery. It is rated to deliver a full charge range of 82 kilometres and takes a total of up to five hours to get fully charged. The city speed scooter is capable of reaching a top speed of 42 kmph.

The scooter comes equipped with an apron-mounted turn indicators, a USB port, a digital instrument cluster, 12-inch alloy wheels, a remote lock, an LED headlight, and an anti-theft alarm. It also gets a step-up seat and a single-piece pillion grab rail that give the scooter a modern look.

(Also read | Hero Electric sees record sales of 7,000 units of city-speed models in November)

Hero Electric is also working on expanding its existing R&D facilities to manufacture the next generation of its Low-speed, City Speed and High-speed vehicles. Additionally, the EV maker will launch a new tech center with state-of-the-art equipment, expand its R&D team, and recruit new people for powertrain development and vehicle designing. The company's is focusing on Internet of Things (IoT), energy efficiency, connectivity, and user-interface for its future range of connected electric vehicles.