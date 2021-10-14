Hero MotoCorp launches new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition at 1.16 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has driven in the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition in the country at the peak of the festive season at ₹1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new motorcycle comes with a host of elements that add to its appeal, targeting the young generation looking for both comfort and character in a vehicle.

The new bike from Hero MotoCorp features a Matte Black avatar with a new 3D emblem branding and the ‘Stealth’ badging. It comes with some segment-leading features such as LED winkers and side stand engine cut off. The LED package on the motorcycle includes Droid LED headlamp, sleek and robust LED Winkers and Signature LED Tail-lamp along with 'H' insignia to differentiate it from the crowd.

The motorcycle also comes equipped with an integrated USB charger, LCD brightness adjustment as well as a new gear indicator feature on the speedometer. The LCD brightness adjustment feature allows the rider to adjust brightness to five different levels, enabling better readability in bright conditions. The USB charger comes integrated under the handlebar, allowing easy access for charging as well as easy connectivity.

The bike features a light-weight rigid diamond frame setup with a body weight of 139.5 kg. Its alloys offers enhanced handling in the streets and at tight spaces. For better agility and handling in urban spaces, the bike gets 37mm Telescopic Front Forks and a seven-step adjustable Rear Mono-shock Suspension setup. There is 165mm of ground clearance.

At the core, Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition gets a 160cc air-cooled BS 6 engine that is powered by the XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. The engine churns out 15.2 PS of power at 8500 RPM. It can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Speaking at the launch of the latest bike, the company's Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Malo Le Masson, said, “The Xtreme is the Sporty and urban brand in Hero MotoCorp’s X-range of premium motorcycles. The new Xtreme 160R Stealth edition is bringing further class-leading technology and a mysterious darker style that will excite the customers in their everyday ride."