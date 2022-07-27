HT Auto
Hero launches 2022 Xtreme 160R, will go against Pulsar N160 & TVS Apache RTR 160

The 2022 Xtreme 160R is a streetfighter motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp. The 2022 avatar gets mild updates.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2022, 17:53 PM
 The Hero Xtreme 160R has gotten updates in form of a new seat and redesigned grab rails.
Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2022 Xtreme 160R in the Indian market. The homegrown manufacturer has given some mild updates to the motorcycle. However, with the updates, Hero MotoCorp has not increased its prices. So, the 2022 Xtreme 160R's starting price is still Rs. 1,17,148 ex-showroom.

The manufacturer has added a gear position indicator to the Xtreme 160R. This feature was earlier available only on the Stealth Edition of the motorcycle. Other changes to the Xtreme 160R include a revised seat and a redesigned external grab rail.

Hero is selling the motorcycle in three variants. There is a single disc, dual disc and Stealth Edition. The single disc is priced at Rs. 1.17 lakhs, and the dual disc costs Rs. 1.20 lakhs while the Stealth Edition retails for Rs. 1.22 lakhs. All the prices are ex-showroom.

There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle. It continues to come with a 163 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air cooled and gets fuel injection. It is capable of producing 15.2 Ps of max power and a peak torque output of 14 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are done by 37 mm telescopic forks in the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock at the rear with 7-steps of adjustability.

The motorcycle comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Braking duties are done by a 276 mm petal disc in the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. On the other hand, the base variant then the drum brake measures 130 mm.

The instrument cluster is an inverted LCD Console that shows a gear position indicator, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer and odometer. There is also a welcome message and 5-steps of adjustable brightness. Hero also offers a side-stand cut-off sensor. There are hazard lights and all LED lighting with LED Daytime Running Lamp.

Hero has also developed Auto Sail Technology which prevents stalling of the engine in bumper-to-bumper traffic situations. There is a USB charger that can be used to charge mobile devices.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 17:53 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Xtreme 160R Xtreme 160R Hero MotoCorp India HeroMotocorp
