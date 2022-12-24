Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022

In the past few years, the electric two-wheeler market has flourished drastically. People have started accepting electric two-wheelers in their daily life. The main reasons behind this are the increasing cost of petrol and the government's subsidies. So, people have started moving towards alternative sources of energy.

This is where electric vehicles make a lot of sense for people whose daily commute does not change. So, they can charge the vehicle at their office building or overnight at their home. Such people know how much distance they have to cover so they don't really have to suffer from range anxiety as well. Here are the top four electric scooters that were launched in the Indian market.

Ather 450X Gen 3

With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.

Ather Energy was one of the first manufacturers to launch an electric scooter in the Indian market. Their scooter 450X has proved its reliability in our harsh climatic conditions. If a person wants to buy a no-nonsense electric scooter then there is a high chance that he or she would end up buying an Ather. The brand launched Gen 3 of their 450X electric scooter. Ather upgraded the battery pack so the TrueRange is now 105 km on a single charge. The maximum power output of the motor was also uprated. Other updates include a wider rear tyre, a new set of rearview mirrors and 2 GB RAM for the dashboard.

Ultraviolette F77

The limited edition Ultraviolette F77 (above) is already sold out. It packs more power and torque, while the top speed is higher too rated at 152 kmph

Ultraviolette developed India's first performance electric motorcycle. It is called the F77 and has been launched in the Indian market. Ultraviolette F77 packs in a 10.5 kWh battery pack which is the largest in electric two-wheeler space and the claimed range of the motorcycle is 307 km. The delivery of the motorcycle will start in January 2023 in Bengaluru only. The launch in other cities will happen in a phased manner.

Ola S1 Air

Ola S1 Air is lighter than the S1 Pro and weighs 99 kilos.

Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are doing fairly well in the Indian market. They also recently launched the MoveOS 3 for customers. Ola Electric also launched the S1 Air which is going to be the brand's most affordable electric scooter in the line-up. Ola S1 Air has a claimed riding range of 101 km in Eco mode and the scooter still comes with a 7-inch TFT screen. However, Ola did make several changes such as a flat floor, twin telescopic forks in the front, drum brakes and much more. After all the changes, the S1 Air weighs just 99 kg which is lig\hter than its elder siblings. The deliveries of the S1 Air should start in April 2023.

Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity took the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option which essentially is buying the scooter without the battery.

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler company, Bounce launched the Infinity E1 electric scooter in December of 2021 but the deliveries were started in April 2022. The 2 kWh battery pack can deliver a range of 85 km on a single charge. Bounce also introduced a ‘battery as a service’ programme through which the customer would be able to swap batteries using Bounce's battery-swapping network.

