Ultraviolette F77 electric performance motorcycle's variants explained

Ultraviolette has launched the F77 electric motorcycle in the Indian market. It will be offered in three colour ways Supersonic Silver, Stealth Grey and Plasma Red. The price of the motorcycle starts from ₹3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in three variants and here is the difference between them.

Ultraviolette F77

The F77 is the base variant, it is priced at ₹3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 7.1 kWh battery pack that has a riding range of 206 km as per IDC. The standard F77 weighs 197 kg and the battery pack gets 3 years or 30,000 km of warranty.

The peak power output is rated at 36.2 hp and the torque output is 85 Nm. The top speed is 140 kmph and the 0-60 kmph acceleration time is of 3.4 seconds whereas the 0-100 kmph is 8.3 seconds.

Ultraviolette F77 Recon

Then there is the F77 Recon which costs ₹4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a larger 10.3 kWh battery pack with an IDC-claimed riding range of 307 km. Because of the larger battery pack, the weight also goes up to 207 kgs. The warranty is for 5 years or 50,000 km.

The peak power output is rated at 38.9 hp and 95 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 147 kmph. Ultraviolette F77 Recon can hit 0-60 kmph in 3.1 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 8 seconds.

Ultraviolette F77 Limited

The F77 Limited will be limited to just 77 units and each one of them will be individually numbered. It would also be finished in a Meteor Grey plus Afterburner Yellow colour scheme. Ultraviolette F77 Limited is priced at ₹5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The battery pack is the same as the F77 Recon so the riding range and weight are also the same.

Ultraviolette has bumped up the power output to 40.5 hp and peak torque is rated at 100 Nm. The top speed of the F77 Limited is 152 kmph. Because of the added power, acceleration times have improved. It can do 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds.

The manufacturer is offering 8 years or 1,00,000 km of warranty. The F77 Limited also comes with a Boost charger, Lever Guards and Aero Wheel Disc as standard which is optional on other variants.

