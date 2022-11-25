HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ultraviolette F77 Electric Performance Motorcycle's Variants Explained

Ultraviolette F77 electric performance motorcycle's variants explained

Ultraviolette has launched the F77 electric motorcycle in the Indian market. It will be offered in three colour ways Supersonic Silver, Stealth Grey and Plasma Red. The price of the motorcycle starts from 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in three variants and here is the difference between them.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2022, 10:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The F77 Limited gets a unique colour scheme.
Ultraviolette F77 is made as India's first performance electric motorcycle.
The prices of the Ultraviolette F77 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
There is also a F77 Limited which is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more powerful than the rest of the variants, gets a special colour scheme and is individually numbered.
There will be two variants on offer, the F77 and F77 Recon.
The charging port is placed on top of the tank. This is where usually the fuel tank is placed in petrol-powered motorcycles.
The Recon has a claimed range of 307 km whereas the F77 has a claimed range of 206 km.
The F77 can be charged using a standard charger and a Boost charger.
The instrument cluster is a TFT display which gets Bluetooth connectivity.
There are three colour schemes on offer, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.
Ultraviolette F77 uses a chain-drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
The F77 also gets adjustable front suspension and brake lever.
Braking duties are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.
The F77 Limited gets a unique colour scheme.
View all Images
Ultraviolette F77 is made as India's first performance electric motorcycle.
1/12
Ultraviolette F77 is made as India's first performance electric motorcycle.
The prices of the Ultraviolette F77 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/12
The prices of the Ultraviolette F77 starts at 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
There is also a F77 Limited which is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more powerful than the rest of the variants, gets a special colour scheme and is individually numbered.
3/12
There is also a F77 Limited which is priced at 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more powerful than the rest of the variants, gets a special colour scheme and is individually numbered.
There will be two variants on offer, the F77 and F77 Recon.
4/12
There will be two variants on offer, the F77 and F77 Recon.
The charging port is placed on top of the tank. This is where usually the fuel tank is placed in petrol-powered motorcycles.
5/12
The charging port is placed on top of the tank. This is where usually the fuel tank is placed in petrol-powered motorcycles.
The Recon has a claimed range of 307 km whereas the F77 has a claimed range of 206 km.
6/12
The Recon has a claimed range of 307 km whereas the F77 has a claimed range of 206 km.
The F77 can be charged using a standard charger and a Boost charger.
7/12
The F77 can be charged using a standard charger and a Boost charger.
The instrument cluster is a TFT display which gets Bluetooth connectivity.
8/12
The instrument cluster is a TFT display which gets Bluetooth connectivity.
There are three colour schemes on offer, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.
9/12
There are three colour schemes on offer, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.
Ultraviolette F77 uses a chain-drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
10/12
Ultraviolette F77 uses a chain-drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
The F77 also gets adjustable front suspension and brake lever.
11/12
The F77 also gets adjustable front suspension and brake lever.
Braking duties are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.
12/12
Braking duties are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.

Ultraviolette F77

The F77 is the base variant, it is priced at 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 7.1 kWh battery pack that has a riding range of 206 km as per IDC. The standard F77 weighs 197 kg and the battery pack gets 3 years or 30,000 km of warranty.

The peak power output is rated at 36.2 hp and the torque output is 85 Nm. The top speed is 140 kmph and the 0-60 kmph acceleration time is of 3.4 seconds whereas the 0-100 kmph is 8.3 seconds.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Beast (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Beast
₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
312.2 cc
₹2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Ultraviolette F77 Recon

Then there is the F77 Recon which costs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a larger 10.3 kWh battery pack with an IDC-claimed riding range of 307 km. Because of the larger battery pack, the weight also goes up to 207 kgs. The warranty is for 5 years or 50,000 km.

The peak power output is rated at 38.9 hp and 95 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 147 kmph. Ultraviolette F77 Recon can hit 0-60 kmph in 3.1 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 8 seconds.

Ultraviolette F77 Limited

The F77 Limited will be limited to just 77 units and each one of them will be individually numbered. It would also be finished in a Meteor Grey plus Afterburner Yellow colour scheme. Ultraviolette F77 Limited is priced at 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The battery pack is the same as the F77 Recon so the riding range and weight are also the same.

Ultraviolette has bumped up the power output to 40.5 hp and peak torque is rated at 100 Nm. The top speed of the F77 Limited is 152 kmph. Because of the added power, acceleration times have improved. It can do 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds.

The manufacturer is offering 8 years or 1,00,000 km of warranty. The F77 Limited also comes with a Boost charger, Lever Guards and Aero Wheel Disc as standard which is optional on other variants.

 

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city